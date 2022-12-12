T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of November 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in November 2022 and $1.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2022, to $11.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2022

10/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 400

$ 382

$ 365

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

75

74

74

85 Multi-asset(b)

192

182

175

232



667

638

614

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

312

299

283

439 Fixed income, including money market

92

90

91

90 Multi-asset(b)

225

210

199

246 Alternatives

44

43

43

42



673

642

616

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,340

$ 1,280

$ 1,230

$ 1,688



































Target date retirement products

$ 349

$ 327

$ 311

$ 391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2022

10/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 540

$ 513

$ 488

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

127

125

126

147



667

638

614

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

491

464

436

632 Fixed income, including money market

138

135

137

143 Alternatives

44

43

43

42



673

642

616

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,340

$ 1,280

$ 1,230

$ 1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

