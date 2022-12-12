'Tis the season to be merry with Pee-wee Herman and the all-new Pee-wee CHIA PET®!

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The easy to do, fun to grow iconic gift from JEI is back for the holidays and it'll be the most playful addition to shoppers' Chia pet collections yet!

Available exclusively online at Costumes.com and Amazon.com, let the fun begin with the brand-new Pee-wee Herman Chia Pet. Just get those seeds a-mixin', to Pee-wee's head you'll be a-fixin'! Start the water flowin' and soon the Chia will be a-growin'! As Pee-wee would say, the secret word of the day is "Ch-Ch-Chia!"

Handmade terracotta pottery planter comes with 1 packet of Chia® seeds good for 3 plantings, convenient plastic drip tray and planting & care instructions. In just 1-2 weeks your Pee-wee Herman Chia Pet will achieve maximum fun growth. Chia Planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely. Makes a great holiday gift!

Pee-wee fans will appreciate the attention to detail in this terracotta planter, which comes to life in days, and full growth in less than two weeks. Not only are Chias fun to do, growing a Chia Pet is an educational hands-on activity for kids and parents to do together.

The Pee-wee Herman Chia Pet is only available online at Costumes.com and Amazon.com.

Other Chia Pets items are available at retailers like Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Target, Meijer, CVS, Canadian Tire, London Drugs, BJ's Wholesale and online at Amazon.com.

Visit www.chia.com to see the full list of Chia Pets, find a store location, or purchase online!

Chia Pets continue to be holiday favorites for people of all ages, perfect for everything from personal gifting to office party gift exchanges. With this year's growing line-up, there's fun waiting for everyone from adults to kids.

About JEI

Joseph Enterprises, Inc. is a consumer product company that designs and distributes novelty, home, and garden products. JEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA).

