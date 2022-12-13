Glia Teams with Jack Henry to Accelerate Digital Customer Service

Integration allows community and regional financial institutions to transform customer service within the digital domain

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), announced today that its digital-first solution is now accessible through Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform™. This integration will allow more banks and credit unions to embrace Digital Customer Service, reimagining how they serve and support customers in a digital world.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

Integrating Glia's communication and collaboration capabilities into Jack Henry's digital banking platform enables institutions to meet customers online and provide support across all digital channels—including SMS, chat, voice and video banking . Glia recently acquired leading bot provider Finn AI, resulting in a unified solution that allows financial institutions to provide customers with a seamless digital experience across both virtual and human assistants, ultimately boosting customer satisfaction while driving new operational efficiencies.

"Glia is making Digital Customer Service accessible to a growing number of banks and credit unions, empowering them with powerful tools to digitalize and transform customer service," said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances for Glia. "Our integration with Jack Henry accelerates that mission, allowing more institutions to facilitate digital-first engagements within the digital domain. As part of Jack Henry's ecosystem, we are helping community institutions create competitive advantage."

Glia leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs on which the Banno Digital Platform is built, to embed its DCS technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry's API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Glia to directly integrate into the digital platform, providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their account holders.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 350 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

Glia Contact: Jack Henry Contact: Chris McManus Mark Folk chrismcmanus@gliacom MFolk@jackhenrycom

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia