Leviton Joins Green Building Initiative as Visionary Member

Randy Mortensen, Senior VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Leviton, joins GBI Board of Directors

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today that the company joined the Green Building Initiative (GBI) as a Visionary member. Partnerships with organizations such as GBI are a core component of Leviton's CN2030 program, the company's refreshed and formalized sustainability commitment with the goal of achieving company-wide Carbon Neutrality by 2030.

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

GBI is an international organization focused on sustainability through education, thought leadership, consensus-based standards, and validation of space through its Green Globes certification process. As a Visionary member, Leviton will make a financial commitment and contribute to shaping future GBI programs, as well as gain educational opportunities focused on sustainability.

"With Leviton's long history of providing sustainable solutions for their customers across the globe, they bring a unique, valuable perspective to GBI's efforts," said Adam Wellen, GBI's director of membership and community. "We look forward to working with Leviton to shape a more sustainable future."

To further strengthen Leviton's partnership with GBI, Randy Mortensen, Leviton's senior vice president of global sales and marketing, has been invited to serve on the GBI Board of Directors. "I am honored to have been nominated and accepted to join this prestigious group of dedicated professionals," Mortensen said. "I look forward to working towards a more sustainable future for us all as part of GBI's esteemed board of directors."

"Randy has a unique perspective from a long-standing company in the electrical industry that is committed to innovating safe and sustainable products that enhance the built environment," said Wellen. "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization that will only make us stronger."

"While our CN2030 program focuses on what we as a company aim to do to empower a more sustainable future, partnerships with leading organizations like GBI are key to further strengthening our efforts," said Ross Goldman, Leviton's chief sustainability officer. "I'm incredibly energized by the progress Leviton has made as part of our sustainability commitment over the past year – launching CN2030, establishing our Global Sustainability Steering Committee (GSSC), and with today's announcement, aligning our efforts and investments with GBI. We look forward to collaborating with GBI to continue building on the major strides in sustainability we have made this year and throughout our company's history."

To learn more about Leviton's sustainability strategy, please go to Leviton.com/Sustainability.

To learn more about GBI, please go to www.thegbi.org.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton