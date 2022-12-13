Lockheed Martin Donates $240,000 to Wreaths Across America

Contribution will sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths to be placed at 32 participating locations across the country on Dec. 17.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths for placement at participating locations this National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

"Lockheed Martin has proudly supported Wreaths Across America for five years and its mission to remember, honor, and teach," said Tiffany King, Manager of Social Impact at Lockheed Martin. "About one in five Lockheed Martin employees has served in uniform, and as a military spouse, I know that this partnership is personal to many of our colleagues. We are grateful for this solemn opportunity to honor all those who have served."

Over 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees plan to participate in the distribution of the wreaths at 32 locations across the U.S. These locations include the following:

Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA Bay Pines National Cemetery Saint Petersburg, FL Beaufort National Cemetery Beaufort, SC Bell Chapel Cemetery Camden, AR Beverly National Cemetery Moorestown, NJ Branford Cemetery Stratford, CT Camp Nelson National Cemetery Lexington, KY Crownsville Veterans Cemetery Hanover, MD Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery Fort Worth, TX Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery Bothell, WA Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL Fort Logan National Cemetery Denver, CO Garden of Memories Memorial Park Lufkin, TX Goleta Cemetery District Goleta, CA Greenwood Cemetery Orlando, FL Lancaster Cemetery Palmdale, CA Los Gatos Memorial Park Sunnyvale, CA Marietta National Cemetery Marietta, GA Memorial Park Cemetery Camden, AR New Brocton City Cemetery Troy, AL Pikes Peak National Cemetery Colorado Springs, CO Pine Ridge Cemetery Chelmsford, MA Saint Stanislaus Cathedral PNCC Cemetery Scranton, PA South Florida National Cemetery Jupiter, FL Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Stennis, MS Titusville Brevard Co Veterans Cemetery Space Coast, FL Valhalla Memory Garden Huntsville, AL Valley Forge National Historical Park Valley Forge, PA Wood National Cemetery Milwaukee, WI Woodlawn Cemetery Syracuse, NY Woodlawn Cemetery Owego, NY Woodlawn Memorial Park Greenville, SC



"The generous contribution from Lockheed Martin helps us to ensure that we will be able to remember service members laid to rest in communities across the country," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. "And through the simple act of placing these wreaths, we teach about our nation's history and what it means to serve. Lockheed Martin understands the impact this has on the next generation, and we are so grateful for their support."

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Lockheed Martin Corporation



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Press Contacts:

Sean Sullivan

Wreaths Across America

ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org

(207) 230-4599

Kaleb Bennett

Lockheed Martin

kaleb.m.bennett@lmco.com

(202) 247-6697

