OCLC named 'Best Place to Work in IT' by Computerworld

Global library technology leader takes first place among midsize organizations, first for diversity strategies programs

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLC, the leading library technology and research organization, has been named the number one best place to work in IT among midsize global organizations on Computerworld's 2023 Best Places to Work in IT annual list. With its staff of 1,200 worldwide, OCLC placed first in the category of midsize employers (1,001 to 4,999 employees).

(PRNewswire)

OCLC places first among midsize organizations on Computerworld's 2023 Best Places to Work in IT list

This is the 13th time that OCLC has been selected among Computerworld's top workplaces for information technology (IT) professionals. The recognition is part of the IT publication's annual selection of the Best Places to Work in IT. While in past years the survey has been offered only to U.S.-based companies, this year Computerworld welcomed participation by organizations worldwide.

"It is an incredible honor to be named the top IT workplace in Computerworld's first global survey," said Skip Prichard, OCLC President and CEO. "This recognition is a reflection of the culture and innovation at OCLC. Our associates share a deep commitment to provide the technologies libraries need to serve their communities. That mission drives us, and it is the people who share that mission and purpose that make OCLC a great place to work."

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, OCLC provides state-of-the-art technologies and services, research, and community programs to libraries of all types and sizes. Together, thousands of OCLC member libraries in more than 100 countries support access to the world's collected knowledge. WorldCat, the world's most comprehensive online resource for finding library materials, is among many services provided by OCLC. Anyone can search the collections of thousands of libraries through WorldCat.org.

In addition to placing first overall in the midsize category, OCLC placed first for its diversity strategies programs, and was singled out for its exceptional benefits (third), and hybrid work experience (10th).

"We are committed to providing the best environment to help people succeed and grow," said Tammi Spayde, OCLC Vice President, Purpose, People, and Place. "We have a long tradition of supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace, and our exceptional benefits reflect those ideals. We have also created an outstanding hybrid work experience that provides flexibility in today's workplace. Creating technology with a purpose brings us together to fulfill our mission in service to libraries."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a survey of company attributes in categories such as benefits, career development, compensation, DEI, future of work, training, and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

More about careers at OCLC is on the OCLC website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OCLC