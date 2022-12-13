TruConnect ranked No. 13 on Los Angeles Business Journal 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, named a finalist in Disruptor category

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles Business Journal announced that TruConnect, the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., has been ranked No. 13 on the publication's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles, and named a top-three finalist in the Disruptor Award category.

"To be a disruptor in 2022 took ingenuity, creativity, game-changing innovation, outside-the-box thinking, maverick leadership, trend-setting practices, and an attitude that blends a constant eye toward the future and a refusal to settle for mediocrity," said Los Angeles Business Journal Publisher Josh Schimmels. "One of the great things about the Los Angeles region is that we have historically incubated a remarkable number of disruptive companies here. And there are quite a few that are doing trailblazing work right now."

TruConnect made the annual list for the second time for showing tremendous gains, not just in revenue but also in how they innovate in the telecommunications industry.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and named an industry disruptor for the work we're doing to close the digital divide across the country," said Doug Lodder, president at TruConnect. "As we continue to grow, we're able to provide more underserved Americans with the wireless devices and services they need to get connected to what matters most to them."

TruConnect has been on the front lines of digital equity since the inception of the Lifeline program, a discounted phone service for qualifying low-income consumers. As a mission-driven company, it has been solely focused on building solutions designed for its customers most in need. In the last year and half alone, it has equipped more than 1.5 million Americans with free smartphones and service. Today, it delivers an end-to-end connectivity solution comprising of a device and wireless connectivity, and also provides service through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.

