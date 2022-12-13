Uncle Funky's Daughter 3 in 1 Shine Booster Wins Self Magazine Best Heat Protectant Award

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Funky's Daughter is thrilled to announce that the Maximum Thermal Protection 3 in 1 Shine Booster won the best heat protectant award from Self Magazine .

The 3 in 1 shine booster delivers unending shine, reduces frizz, strengthens and smooths hair with 11 essential oils.

Created as part of the Maximum Thermal Protection line that is designed to protect from heat damage, Uncle Funky's Daughter 3 in 1 shine booster delivers unending shine, reduces frizz, strengthens and smooths hair with 11 essential oils.

Suitable for all hair types and textures (wet or dry), the 3 in 1 Shine Booster keeps hair healthy when heat styling using a hair dryer, flat iron, wand or hot tool. The product is versatile and can be used on any given day to seal ends, add moisture and luster to hair.

One tester said: "One of my new favorite products! This is a great heat protectant and styling serum for Black hair. I used this after coming from under the dryer as my pixie was wrapped. Before using a flatiron, I applied just a few drops of this serum and my hair slid right through the plates. I have a tendency to burn my hair if not thoroughly coated before applying heat, and this one did the job as promised. My hair came out shiny and straight with no burnt ends. Love it. The smell is also great!" Source: Self Magazine.

About Uncle Funky's Daughter

Uncle Funky's Daughter is a black owned hair care brand created in 2009 with a mission to support women, men, and children in their quest to confidently showcase their beauty - naturally.

Uncle Funky's Daughter curates high-quality all-natural hair products that are designed to naturally satisfy every curl in the world while helping protect the earth's valuable resources. Free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, petroleum, EDTA and harsh chemicals, Uncle Funky's Daughter full suite of products is available to shop at www.unclefunkysdaughter.com or at select Target, Walgreens, CVS, RiteAid, Kroger and HEB stores.

About Self Magazine

Founded in 1979, Self is an American online magazine for women that specializes in health, beauty, and style. Self Magazine's mission is to create accurate, inclusive and useful content to empower women to take better care of themselves, their communities, and the world.

