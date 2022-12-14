ActiveState Strengthens Open Source Supply Chain Security by Offering its Market-Leading Artifact Repository at No Cost

It's Never Been Easier to Bolster Open Source Supply Chain Security Using a Comprehensive Set of Industry-Leading Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ActiveState announced that it is now offering the ActiveState Artifact Repository free of charge in all tiers of the ActiveState Platform (including its popular Free Tier) for a limited time. The ActiveState Artifact Repository was released in September 2022 as the first in the industry to enable organizations to securely build Python open source dependencies directly from source code using ActiveState's secure build service. All built code is then stored directly in the organization's own private ActiveState Artifact Repository for distribution, creating a closed-loop environment that maximizes supply chain security.

ActiveState helps organizations secure their open source supply chains without overburdening DevOps teams.

Since its launch, the ActiveState Artifact Repository has proven valuable to ActiveState customers and integrates with a host of other industry-leading secure supply chain capabilities that are built right into the ActiveState Platform, including:

Attestations for open source artifacts

Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)

Artifacts built from source using our secure build service

Curated catalog of vetted artifacts

Vulnerability remediation functionality

By making the ActiveState Artifact Repository free of charge for all tiers of service and coupling it with other essential open source security capabilities, ActiveState makes it easier than ever for organizations to place security at the heart of their open source supply chain.

In response to the increasing prevalence in supply chain attacks in recent years, cybersecurity agencies in the U.K. and U.S. have both recently issued guidance to help organizations deal with the growing threat. In September, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued sweeping guidance to help software organizations combat supply chain attacks. Similarly, in October, the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued similar guidance of its own to help organizations effectively assess and gain confidence in the cyber security of their supply chains. Such guidance is widely expected to become industry standard in the near future.

Using the comprehensive set of open source security tools that are incorporated in the ActiveState Platform, coupled with the ActiveState Artifact Repository, organizations of all sizes are able to better protect themselves and their customers from supply chain attacks.

Loreli Cadapan, Vice President, Product, ActiveState, said: "Supply chain attacks are becoming more prolific at the same time governments and security organizations are clamping down on the need to secure the software supply chain. We are offering the ActiveState Artifact Repository for free to our users to help them get ahead of these attacks and become security compliant. And at the end of the free period, users will still be able to access and utilize any ActiveState Artifact Repository instances they created."

About ActiveState

ActiveState has a 20+ year history of providing secure, scalable open source language solutions to more than 2 million developers and 97% of Fortune 1,000 enterprises. Enterprises choose ActiveState to support mission-critical systems and speed up software development while enhancing the security and integrity of their open source supply chain. Visit www.activestate.com for more information.

