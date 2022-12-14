Harlem Rocket Announces Marine Electronics Leader Raymarine Climbs as Key Sponsor

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Rocket, an exciting high-speed tour on the Hudson River along the famed Harlem and Upper Manhattan waterfront, has announced a new sponsorship and collaboration with Raymarine, a global leader in marine electronics. The May 2023 debut of the Harlem Rocket, launched from the award-winning West Harlem Piers, will feature state-of-the art yet rugged, reliable guidance systems produced by Raymarine, a leader in the field for 80-plus years.

The Harlem Rocket, new high-speed tour boat attraction, debuts in New York City in May 2023. It is a new phase in the Harlem Gateway Waterfront Initiative. (Image courtesy Harlem Rocket LLC) (PRNewswire)

The Harlem Rocket is a uniquely branded, immersive maritime experienceof the New York City waterfront and skyline.

"We are so happy to add Raymarine to our growing list of founding supporters and collaborators for the Harlem Rocket, the first phase of the Harlem Gateway Waterfront Initiative," says Garry A, Johnson, founder and CEO of Paradise Express Ferry and Harlem Rocket LLC. "As thrilling as it is educational, the 90-passenger Harlem Rocket tours focus on the many historical and cultural contributions of the dynamic people who have lived and worked in Harlem and neighboring communities."

For its part, the global marine electronics provider Raymarine is winning awards for product innovations and for supporting partnerships with groups worldwide, including offshore racing sailor Giancarlo Pedote and the Beneteau Oceanis Sailing Yachts, among others.

"We're very excited to see the Harlem Rocket rigged with our state-of-the-art navigation products," says Jamie Dery, Raymarine's vice president for the Americas. "This high-performance boat is a great showcase for our Axiom chartplotters, Cyclone radar and FLIR marine camera system."

Johnson says that Raymarine's high-technology marine electronics for installation on the Harlem Rocket help position the company for valuable new exposure to the growing minority demographics in the recreational boating market.

The Harlem Rocket is a uniquely branded, immersive maritime experience, integrated with novel drone, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-storage technologies, enabling guests to capture and share their experiences of the New York City waterfront and skyline like never before. It utilizes a workforce development model creating career opportunities and jobs that empower local communities and sustain scalable economic development, not only in maritime operations but also in renewable energy and offshore wind.

"Our plan includes exposing area youth to the myriad of career opportunities available in the maritime space, because as we say, 'A kid can't be what a kid can't see,'" adds Johnson. The Harlem Rocket is also the first phase in the formal launch of a multi-phased development vision for this Hudson River area of Manhattan, called the Harlem Waterfront Gateway Initiative

