Identiv Introduces SaaS Platform bitse.io, Creating a Digital Identity for Every Physical Object

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of bitse.io , a powerful IoT platform with an entire catalog of pre-built customer engagement experiences that can be deployed quickly and inexpensively. The dynamic platform combines Identiv IoT tags spanning radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communications (NFC), bluetooth low energy (BLE), and other active engagement solutions with capabilities for tag commissioning, exceptional consumer experiences, and enhanced data management.

bitse.io is easy to use and maintain. The flexible platform allows brands of all shapes and sizes to keep content fresh and relevant, even after tags are already commissioned. The connected platform includes serialized IDs for every product and has a digital customer audit trail. The brand engagement and protection capabilities deliver authenticity and protection from product diversion, to protect from sales outside of an authorized distribution channel. bitse.io has a full suite of data and analytics built on flexible toolsets.

"We have always been strictly focused on providing a digital identity for every physical object," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, Identiv. "Enabling a circular economy for product life cycles in the IoT is rooted in data. bitse.io delivers trust via transparency in supply chains and enables better decision-making through item-level data sourced from Identiv and the market's embedded IoT products across all prominent industries."

bitse.io is built on customer use cases for tag commissioning and serialization, engagement, and a validation service geared towards brand protection, diversion, and traceability. Example use cases include interactive content sequencing, event registrations, and customer loyalty programs. The platform is flexible and leverages Identiv's proprietary encoding capabilities and an open-market software development kit (SDK) for the developer community. Consumers can use various enterprise research planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and application programming interfaces (API)s for ongoing data flow and insights.

Identiv's connected ecosystems put the IoT in motion , creating digital identities for every physical object. Our innovative RFID team handles research, design, development, software and manufacturing. We embed tags, inlays, and labels in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, luxury brands, specialty retail, athletic apparel, industrial applications, smart packaging, library media, toys, wine and spirits, mobile devices, cold chain items, and perishables.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

