MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS STEPHEN BRADFORD AND BRIAN HOLMAN NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced that Partners Stephen Bradford and Brian Holman have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as 'Legal Visionaries' in the second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement spotlights attorneys that have exhibited noteworthy achievements over the last two years.

"We are honored to have Stephen and Brian represent our firm among a large group of accomplished attorneys," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This recognition speaks to their commitment to our clients and the legal profession."

Bradford leads the firm's Corporate and Business Law Group. He is also a member of the firm's Executive Committee. "For 30 years, Bradford has been counseling public and closely-held businesses and their owners domestically and internationally, helping them decide on expansion, consolidation, succession, and various other personal and business-related objectives," states the feature.

"A sampling of Bradford's clients includes the owners of several automotive dealerships; owners of a supermarket chain; a new media services business; a nonprofit agricultural and manufacturing cooperative association; an international information systems security business; an infrastructure supplier with global operations; and a nonprofit corporation supported by the U.S. and several other governments and universities as it prepares to construct and operate the world's largest telescope," continues the feature. Bradford speaks English and Spanish and has co-authored several chapters of U.S.A. Business and Mexico Business.

According to the publication, Holman "advises and represents educational institutions and other parties in facility and working capital financing transactions and general corporate and operations matters." Holman has advised and represented educational institutions or other parties in transactions involving a total of over $1.8 billion in financing, including New Markets Tax Credit financings, taxable and tax-exempt bond financings, and working capital financing transactions.

Holman advises charter school clients in corporate restructurings, including the national expansion of a charter school operator, spin-offs of charter school operations from nonprofit corporations, consolidation of affiliated charter school operators into a single entity, and functional acquisition of the owner of a charter school facility by the charter school lessee of the facility. He also represents financial institutions and other parties in bankruptcy proceedings, out-of-court workouts, commercial litigation, and lending transactions.

