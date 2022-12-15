Cable One Donates 7 Tons of Food to Support Local Food Banks in Need

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associates across the Cable One® family of brands (Sparklight, Fidelity, Hargray, ValuNet and Cable America) donated more than seven tons of food this holiday season to local food banks to help alleviate food insecurity across the communities it serves.

John Drake, Food Drive Coordinator for St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, said the current economic environment is having a significant impact on St. Mary's Food Bank and food banks around the country, as the need for assistance remains at an all-time high.

"We cannot thank Cable One enough for another incredible drive. Due to the rising costs of gas and consumer goods, St. Mary's Food Bank has seen record-breaking numbers of clients coming to us for assistance - even more than during the pandemic," Drake said. "Many of these individuals are coming to St. Mary's for the first time, so the generosity from Cable One and all of their employees is going to help produce thousands of meals for those in need."

Cable One President and CEO Julie Laulis said that while it's an annual tradition for the company to hold a holiday food drive, the initiative has taken on greater urgency this year as local food banks experience substantial strain due to record numbers of community members in need.

"We are committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger in the cities and towns where we live and work," Laulis said. "This past year has been challenging for many and these donations are aimed at easing the financial strain on the families in our communities who are working hard to make ends meet."

Since 2018, Cable One has donated more than 46 tons of food and nearly $400,00 to address food insecurity. Earlier this fall, associates across the Cable One family of brands raised nearly $60,000 to donate to Feed My Starving Children and food banks across the company's footprint.

