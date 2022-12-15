COSO Names New Board Chair Ms. Lucia M. Wind to Succeed Paul J. Sobel in January

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) today named Ms. Lucia M. Wind as its next Board Chair for a three-year term starting January 1. The Chair is responsible for leading COSO in fulfilling its mission of providing thought leadership in the areas of internal control, enterprise risk management, governance, and fraud deterrence. Paul J. Sobel, the current COSO chairman, plans to step down after admirably serving in that capacity since 2018. This was previously announced on May 18.

The COSO board conducted a robust and rigorous global search seeking candidates with executive maturity and presence, deep knowledge and experience in internal controls, enterprise risk management, governance, and fraud deterrence, leadership skills, public speaking proficiency, and a commitment to ensuring the relevance and influence of COSO globally.

Ms. Wind has been a business partner, enterprise risk management (ERM) leader and internal audit executive at large technology firms with a global footprint, in addition to leadership roles at smaller enterprises and NFPs. She currently is a Vice President at Unisys, where she leads the internal audit function and established a COSO-based ERM function with a reporting line to the Board of Directors. Additionally, she implemented analytics-based capabilities to support her lead functions. While at another large technology company earlier in her career, Ms. Wind led ERM, risk assessment, internal audit and SOX compliance using the COSO Internal Controls- Integrated Framework.

"I look forward to serving this revered organization, its founding sponsors and the global profession and leading COSO forward in an era of disruption, uncertainty and business transformation enabled by technology," says Wind. "I hope to build on my predecessor's legacy by listening, by engaging, and by applying what I have learned in diverse assignments in the areas of corporate governance, ERM, internal controls for financial and non-financial reporting, and technology application."

"The COSO board greatly appreciates Paul Sobel's service, and we look forward to enhancing COSO's influence and relevance globally in a disruptive business environment led by Lucia who brings board experience, practical experience in all of the focus areas of COSO's mission, and technology expertise, combined with a passion to learn and advance the profession," says Jeff Thomson, COSO Lead Director and CEO of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Ms. Wind is a Certified Fraud Examiner, is pursuing other certifications, earned a BBA in Finance from UMass Amherst, and speaks multiple languages.

About COSO

Originally formed in 1985, COSO is a voluntary private sector organization dedicated to helping organizations improve performance by developing thought leadership that enhances internal control, risk management, governance and fraud deterrence. COSO is jointly sponsored by the American Accounting Association (AAA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). For more information, visit www.COSO.org .

