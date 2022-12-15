IAS Partners with Gadsme to Provide Greater Transparency for In-Game Advertising Performance

The partnership will help advertisers measure media quality for their in-game campaigns

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.

The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform. (PRNewswire)

"As the global in-game advertising market continues to grow, we are excited to partner with Gadsme to further develop campaign measurability and performance in gaming environments," said Tom Sharma, Chief Product Officer of IAS. "This partnership creates a new level of transparency for marketers and will ensure confidence that they are engaging real users and driving outcomes."

In-game environments have posed various challenges for verification measurement, including multiple device types and platforms, which make it difficult to use a single tech suite for verification coverage. IAS's solution combats this issue by enabling marketers to validate that impressions are fraud-free, verify their campaigns reach real people, and equip them with critical campaign insights. All media quality measurements for in-game ads are reported through the IAS Signal platform and include mobile and web browsing campaigns.

"This announcement further solidifies Gadsme as a transformative tech leader for the gaming ad industry specifically in 3D environments. Gadsme's non-intrusive video, display, and audio ad formats enable publishers to monetize their games without interrupting a player's experience. This is hugely advantageous to global brands and helps advertisers reach their target audience in a safe and ideal environment. Gadsme is proud to partner with IAS to deliver greater transparency for our inventory, and to help drive in-game advertising forward," said Simon Spaull, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder at Gadsme.

IAS is expanding integrations with gaming partners to provide greater transparency into advertising performance. IAS will continue to address verification measurement across the broader in-game advertising landscape to provide advertisers coverage where it counts.

For more information, visit https://integralads.com or https://gadsme.com.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

About Gadsme

Gadsme is the world's most advanced premium in-game ad monetisation platform, specializing in all non-intrusive ad formats, including video, display and audio. Gadsme was recently backed by UbiSoft and Galaxy Interactive, and works with the largest gaming and advertisers worldwide. Gadsme's unique product offers stability and premium inventory, with a suite of unique options, including clickable performance based in-game ads and recently launched audio ads, to serve the entire advertising world with measurable KPIs and maximize revenue for game studios.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.