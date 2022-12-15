Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 on stream

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to report that production from Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 started today. Johan Sverdrup is operated by Equinor, and Aker BP has 31.6 percent working interest. Phase 2 increases Johan Sverdrup's plateau production capacity from 535,000 to 720,000 barrels per day gross, and the operator is aiming to increase this to 755,000 barrels per day.

The Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 project consists of a new platform, five new subsea systems, 28 new wells, a new module for the existing riser platform, and facilities to send power from shore to the Utsira High area. The project was delivered on time and cost, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

- We are very pleased with the work that the operator Equinor and the contractors have done on behalf of the partnership in developing this field. Delivering Phase 2 safely, on time and cost is yet another confirmation of the excellent performance, says Aker BP's CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

- The start-up of production from Phase 2 implies a substantial increase in the value creation from Johan Sverdrup for Aker BP and the other partners, as well as for the Norwegian society, Hersvik adds.

The Johan Sverdrup field receives power from shore through cables from Haugsneset north of Stavanger. The first cable currently supplies the first four platforms on the Johan Sverdrup field with electricity. The new cable supplies the fifth platform and the rest of the Utsira High installations, including Aker BP-operated Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen.

- With the electrification of Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen now completed, Aker BP has taken a new significant step towards our target of net zero emissions by 2030. This also consolidates our position as an industry leader when it comes to low CO2 emissions, says Hersvik.

