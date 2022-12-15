New Spirit Airlines & L3Harris Pathway Program Puts Aspiring Pilots on the Fast Track to a Successful Career

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Launches in Central Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sky's the limit for aspiring Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Pilots. The carrier today announced a partnership with L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to launch the new Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway, a partnership program in Sanford, Florida, that aims to expand the carrier's pipeline of highly skilled, professional pilots. L3Harris' Flight Academy is conveniently located near one of Spirit's largest operations in Orlando, Florida, providing graduates with numerous opportunities to build relationships, access the airline's nearby training facilities and advance to a rewarding career as a Spirit First Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"L3Harris is a great partner for us because of its history of developing highly skilled pilots through state-of-the-art technology training with a modern fleet, as well as a commitment to safety and excellence," said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot at Spirit Airlines. "Our fleet is growing fast, creating plenty of opportunities for L3Harris graduates and the next generation of pilots to build their future at Spirit."

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway is designed to mentor future Spirit First Officers as they progress through their path to the flight deck. Candidates may apply for the program after successfully completing L3Harris Flight Academy training and achieving approximately 500 total flight hours. If successful in Spirit's interview process, they will receive a Conditional Offer of Employment, a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag and mentorship as they work toward completing the minimum required hours for an Airline Transport Pilot certificate.

"Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway demonstrates the confidence international airlines have in our training, and the program ensures students have access to mentoring and employment opportunities at one of the leading airlines in the U.S.," said David Coward, VP and General Manager for L3Harris Training Services.

Spirit is expanding rapidly with new stations starting operations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The carrier is also adding dozens of new aircraft, with 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023. The growth provides First Officers with opportunities to quickly upgrade to Captain and fly some of the newest aircraft in the industry. Spirit's Pilots also receive great training and enjoy some of the best quality of life in the aviation field.

To learn more about the program and application process, visit Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Program | L3Harris

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit also recently received the top ranking in its category in both the Port of Seattle Fly Quiet Awards and the LAX Fly Quieter Program. In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence " for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Come save with us at spirit.com .

About L3Harris Technologies:

L3Harris Technologies, an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivers end-to-end solutions meeting our customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.