Asetek Announces U.S.-Based Hub For Its Asetek SimSports® Products

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, today announced it has established a U.S.-based hub to expedite delivery and reduce shipping costs of its Asetek SimSports® products to consumers and resellers based in North America.

The new hub is currently stocked with innovative and immersive sim racing pedals from Asetek SimSports®, including the Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedal Set, with its hydraulic brake cylinder; the Invicta™ Clutch; the Forte® Sim Racing Pedal Set with its mechanical load cell brake cylinder; and the Asetek SimSports® Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals. Additional products will be added to the U.S. Hub, including the recently announced Invicta™ and Forte® Wheelbases, Forte® Formula Wheel, as well as the La Prima™ Bundles.

In addition, accessories and apparel are stocked at the U.S. hub, including the Invicta™ Throttle Footrest; the Invicta™ Pedal Face Plate; the Forte® Pedal Face Plates – both two and three pieces; the Firm Throttle Spring for Invicta™ pedals; and the Invicta™ Sim Racing Boots.

"Given the strong interest in our sim racing products from consumers and resellers based in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, it was important for us to set up a U.S.-based hub to provide them with optimal pricing and expedient delivery of our Asetek SimSports® products," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "As we expand our offering of immersive sim racing gear with additional steering wheels, sim racing rigs, seats, shifters, hand brakes, and other accessories, our goal is to stock products in all of our hubs as quickly as possible."

