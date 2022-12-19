Certified Group Announces Investment in Kaycha Labs Knoxville, TN Hemp and CBD Testing Laboratory

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group, a leading North American provider of laboratory testing and regulatory consulting services, today announced an investment in the hemp and CBD laboratory testing business of Knoxville, Tennessee-based Kaycha Labs. This move adds critical hemp and CBD testing services to the breadth and depth of capabilities already offered by Certified Group and its collective entities.

Certified Group, backed by Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings, provides laboratory testing services for customers working in FDA and USDA-regulated markets. The collective company owns Labstat with over 30 laboratory testing facilities across North America. This newest hemp and CBD laboratory testing facility will operate under the Labstat name.

Investment in Kaycha Labs' Tennessee location solidifies Labstat's entry into the U.S. hemp testing market, enabling assistance for clients doing business in hemp related products which complement Certified Groups existing food, cosmetics and supplement laboratory testing business.

"This acquisition expands our service capabilities, providing clients with accurate and reliable laboratory results with industry leading turnaround times," said Amanda Bosse, CEO of Certified Group. "Kaycha Labs has a stellar reputation in the hemp testing space. We could not be more pleased to bring this laboratory, which shares our commitment to customer experience, into the Certified Group fold."

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing and audit and certification services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, Labstat International Inc., Advanced Botanical Consulting & Testing (ABC Testing Inc.), Microconsult Inc. and Micro Quality Labs Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, cannabis, nicotine and hemp industries. For more information, visit www.labstat.com.

