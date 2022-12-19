FEDERAL JUDGE DIRECTS ARMY TO INFORM THE COURT OF ANY SOLDIER OR CADET IT PLANS TO DISCHARGE FOR REFUSING A COVID-19 VACCINE DUE TO RELIGIOUS OBJECTIONS

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix held a preliminary injunction hearing in case number 6:22-cv-00049-H, Schelske v. Austin.

The case involves six Army soldiers and four Army West Point cadets who have been denied their request for religious accommodation from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccines in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment.

At the end of the six-hour hearing, the United States Army was directed to notify the Court of the names of any other soldiers or cadets it intends to discharge for refusing a Covid-19 vaccine for religious reasons at least seven days before discharge. If you are in the Army and believe you are in this situation, please email wcox@sirillp.com.

Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Aaron Siri, Wendy Cox, and Elizabeth A. Brehm of Siri & Glimstad; Chris Wiest of Chris Wiest Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns of Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC.

