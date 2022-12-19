Regeneron Announces Presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023. The presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the presentation will be available for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron



Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for nearly 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Ryan Crowe

914.847.8790

ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications

Christina Chan

914.847.8827

christina.chan@regeneron.com

View original content:

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.