CES 2023 Showcases Diverse Conversations and Leaders

Programming, events and a keynote shine a spotlight on a more inclusive future

ARLINGTON, Va. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced a CES 2023® keynote panel, "Bold Solutions for a Changing World," featuring top female investors and company founders. The conversation will explore how investments in under-represented founders are propelling innovation and having big impact on global challenges.

The Bold Solutions for a Changing World keynote conversation will illustrate how under-represented founders are innovating in a changing world and are revolutionizing healthcare, supporting families in crisis and enabling economic mobility. The Jan. 6 panel features:

"CES incubates the next big idea, connects funders to innovators, and gives the leaders driving change a platform to share how they shape a diverse and inclusive future," said Tiffany Moore, senior vice president of political and industry affairs, CTA. "We take seriously our responsibility to lead by example, ensuring CES is open and accessible, and empowering the industry and individuals to grow."

Diversity and inclusion is a central theme of CES 2023 and is taking the spotlight in Vegas this January. The Female Quotient is the official Equality Partner of CES, bringing its Equality Lounge® that unites a network of Fortune 500 leaders to collaborate and ignite breakthrough ideas to foster equality. Notable highlights at the show and featured on CES.tech include:

D&I Conference Programming

D&I Focused Events

The Equality Lounge @ CES presented by The Female Quotient provides networking opportunities for women and their allies from a community of doers and changemakers.

Innovation for All LGBTQ Meetup, sponsored by Quickplay.

Black Girl Ventures Meetup , a CTA-hosted entrepreneurs' reception.

CTA and the CTA Foundation host leading advocates from the disability community at CES for discussion, roundtables and networking.

Women in Consumer Technology will host the organization's annual awards reception.

Women and Drones will host the 6th Annual Global Awards to celebrate women in emerging aviation technologies.

Women of Inforum @CES networking reception, hosted by Magna and Celanese.

Eureka Park

Eureka Park, the show's flagship marketplace for startups, supports diversity and inclusion efforts. These include:

CTA Foundation's Eureka Park Accessibility contest selects five winners to receive a complimentary booth at Eureka Park, along with a $2500 prize. Thecontest selects five winners to receive a complimentary booth at Eureka Park, along with aprize.

Jan. 6 CTA Foundation Pitch Competition . The winner receives a cash prize, recognition and is featured as part of Established's Startup of the Year Podcast. The Startup Stage in Eureka Park is home to the. The winner receives a cash prize, recognition and is featured as part of Established's Startup of the Year Podcast.

Now in its third year, CTA's Innovation for All Startup Experience, awards ten startups led by women and other underrepresented entrepreneurs a travel stipend and booth space in Eureka Park. The program gives selected entrepreneurs an opportunity to network with investors, media and potential partners.

CTA Initiatives

Many CES exhibitors are working to diversify their workforces, making diversity and inclusion a business imperative. CTA initiatives beyond CES include:

$10 million commitment to investing in venture firms and funds that support women- and diverse-led stakeholder funds backing women and startups. CTA has invested in eight venture funds that model passion and commitment to ensuring that the next great idea is empowered to change the world. CES 2023 will amplify CTA's continuedthat support women- and diverse-led stakeholder funds backing women and startups. CTA has invested in eight venture funds that model passion and commitment to ensuring that the next great idea is empowered to change the world.

Future of Work track and CTA supports employer-led strategies and regulatory approaches that help address the nation's skills gap. CTA leads a 21st Century Workforce Council, the CTA Apprenticeship Coalition and conducts an annual Future of Work Survey. CES features aand CTA supports employer-led strategies and regulatory approaches that help address the nation's skills gap. CTA leads a 21st Century Workforce Council, the CTA Apprenticeship Coalition and conducts an annual Future of Work Survey.

Learn more about diversity and inclusion on CES.tech.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere, AMD, BMW, Delta Air Lines and Stellantis. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

