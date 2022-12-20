Gluware Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Reports for Network Validation and NetDevOps

Gluware recognized for its low-code/no-code capabilities, comprehensive feature set, and platform focus that enable centralized management of complex networks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Radar Report for Network Validation and its Radar Report for NetDevOps . GigaOm analysts positioned Gluware as an Outperformer in the Leader circle of both reports, validating the innovation and comprehensive focus of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation Suite and its key features.

This is the second consecutive year that Gluware has held a leader and outperformer position in the NetDevOps report, and the additional recognition in the Network Validation report can largely be attributed to the significant platform enhancements available through Gluware 5. Announced in October 2022, Gluware 5 introduced Network Topology, intelligent northbound and southbound API communication, and advanced Network RPA capabilities that enabled customers to manage and automate their enterprise networks even further - no matter their structure or complexity.

"Gluware provides a suite of intent-based, idempotent network automation solutions with closed-loop verification, enabling extensible, scalable, and secure multivendor, multidomain, and multicloud networks," said Ivan McPhee, Analyst, GigaOm. "…Gluware's modular, microservices-based network validation solution includes intelligence for each vendor platform with continuous discovery and out-of-the-box network monitoring and management. In addition, the low-code Gluware Lab integrated development environment (IDE) enables customers to customize abstractions and business logic and integrate with additional third-party solutions."

The Radar Report for Network Validation provides an overview of the major players in the network validation landscape based on solution features common across all solutions, including automated pre and post-deployment checks, network state validation, and automated trouble ticketing. Gluware's position in the report is based on its support for a broad range of vendor devices with sophisticated validation and automated remediation capabilities coupled with the increased extensibility and agility provided via its no-code/low-code capabilities.

The Radar Report for NetDevOps provides an overview of the NetDevOps landscape based on mature, stable solution features common across all NetDevOps solutions, including automated workflows, CI/CD, state awareness, infrastructure as code (IaC), policy creation, on-demand elasticity, and self-service access. The report notes that Gluware's customer-driven roadmap helps it excel in complex enterprise use cases that incorporate robotic process automation, self-operating functionality, and topology visualization. Furthermore, Gluware's no-code/low-code solutions offer increased agility and automation capabilities that help it stand out compared to many of its competitors.

"The value creation and business-critical operations occurring within today's networks require holistic management to ensure consistent, efficient, and agile performance," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer, Gluware. "Achieving this requires powerful network validation capabilities for daily operations and an intelligent IDE that can provide hyperautomation at scale without users getting bogged down in complex scripting. GigaOm's recognition of Gluware on both fronts speaks to the compelling and dynamic capabilities that Gluware's Intelligent Network Automation Suite brings to enterprises."

