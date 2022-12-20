PEZY Computing Selects proteanTecs to Monitor Die-to-Die Interconnects in Next-Generation Supercomputer Processors

Partnership solidifies proteanTecs' commitment to supporting Japan's high performance computing industry and the global 2.5D and 3D advanced packaging ecosystem

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that PEZY Computing has selected the company's 2.5D interconnect monitoring solution for interface validation, quality assurance and reliability monitoring. PEZY, a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer of advanced supercomputer processors, will use proteanTecs' solution to monitor the die-to-die (D2D) connectivity in their next-generation processors.

PEZY Computing selects proteanTecs’ die-to-die interconnect monitoring solution for their next-generation supercomputer processors. (PRNewswire)

High-performance computing (HPC) applications are a main driver pushing the semiconductor industry to adopt chiplet architectures and advanced packaging in order to scale in a "More than Moore" era. However, heterogeneous systems have thousands of potential failure points and limited visibility, where the weakest link causes a full system failure.

To address this emerging industry need, the proteanTecs high-resolution interconnect monitoring solution supports visibility at every stage—from characterization and qualification, assembly and test, to field deployment and operation. Unlike traditional approaches—which rely on low-granularity, pass-fail testing—this market-leading, patented solution delivers parametric lane grading with 100-percent lane and pin coverage, at test and in mission-mode.

"proteanTecs' solution enhances processors with unparalleled visibility," said Kei Ishii, VP Processor Engineering at PEZY Computing. "Their deep data expedites system bring-up, characterization and testing, but it also benefits end customers who can leverage this technology in the field. In uptime-critical HPC and supercomputing environments, this solution is a gamechanger, allowing for performance monitoring and time-to-failure prediction."

"PEZY's revolutionary supercomputer processors are on the leading edge of high performance computing and deliver world-class energy efficiency," said Keith Morton, CRO at proteanTecs. "As a proven leader in the supercomputing industry, we welcome PEZY to our customer list."

PEZY uses the Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) High Bandwidth Memory Gen 3 (HBM3) PHY, a silicon-proven solution that integrates the proteanTecs D2D interconnect monitoring technology.

About PEZY Computing

PEZY Computing is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer of leading-edge supercomputer chips. Using proprietary manycore processor technology, PEZY's advanced processors empower supercomputing systems to achieve top computing performance and to deliver world-class energy efficiency. Featured on the prestigious TOP500 and GREEN500 lists, PEZY's revolutionary solutions enable new applications that have positively impacted society, such as the world's fastest and most accurate human genome analysis. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit www.pezy.co.jp/en/.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. The company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip Agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE proteanTecs