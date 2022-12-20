Steelworkers Ratify Four-Year Contract with U.S. Steel

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members have overwhelmingly ratified a new, four-year contract on behalf of roughly 11,000 members of 13 local unions at U.S. Steel facilities.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

USW International President Thomas M. Conway credited the solidarity of the membership and the tenacity of the negotiating committee for demanding respect from U.S. Steel and bargaining a fair agreement.

"We fought back against the company's schemes to weaken our contract and change our benefits," Conway said. "As a result, our members have won major economic and contract language improvements that will improve the standard of living of USW members and their families."

USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap, who chaired the negotiations, said the new contract features a lump sum bonus, improves wages by more than 20 percent over its term, increases pensions, includes an additional holiday and makes improvements to both active and retiree healthcare.

"With the new contract ratified, union members will be safer at work and our jobs and benefits more secure than they have been in the past," Millsap said. "Our continued solidarity will ensure that we keep the tradition of steelmaking alive in our communities for another generation of Steelworkers."

"Our nation's defense and ongoing critical infrastructure projects need a robust domestic steel industry with highly skilled and experienced workers prepared to respond to changes in the market," said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo, who also served as negotiating committee secretary.

"We Steelworkers look forward to the future and the challenges ahead with confidence that we will achieve our goals together," Flippo said.

The USW (on the web at http://www.usw.org) represents 850,000 workers employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number in tech, public sector and service occupations.

Contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 (or tmontana@usw.org)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)