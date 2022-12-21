Allied Van Lines Releases Migration Map With 2022 Moving Trends

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, has conducted its annual Migration Map report to identify key moving trends in the United States in 2022. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. The analysis of thousands of U.S. moves shows that 20% fewer Americans moved in 2022 than in 2021 or 2020. As a leading expert in moving services, Allied Van Lines has compiled their data and research to determine the top inbound and outbound states in the country.

Arizona , South Carolina , North Carolina , Tennessee , and Texas were the top destination states in 2022.

While the total number of moves was down in 2022, Arizona, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas were the top destination states, drawing new residents with affordability and overall better financial security. This surge in demand in these states resulted in an increase in home prices which could make them less attractive in the coming years.

By contrast, California and New Jersey saw an exodus of residents due to the rising cost of living. Residents in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Illinois exited their states due mainly to slow job growth when compared to states like South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida.

Work and family continued to be major motivators for Americans moving in 2022 with many opting for larger homes at lower prices in the suburbs rather than major metropolitan cities. Weather and access to nature were smaller but significant factors as well.

