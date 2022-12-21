Bantam Receives PMTA Acceptance Notification from FDA for its Non-Tobacco Nicotine E-liquids

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Vape, LLC, a provider of high-quality, science-based e-liquid products, announced today the acceptance of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its non-tobacco nicotine e-liquids. The brand's application now moves to the next step in the PMTA process—a preliminary scientific review to confirm the application contains all required items to permit a substantive review by FDA.

Bantam submitted its application for its non-tobacco nicotine e-liquids to FDA on May 13, 2022, and is seeking marketing orders from the agency.

"The receipt of this acceptance letter reflects Bantam's efforts to provide adult consumers with high-quality, science-based e-liquids while upholding our responsibility to restrict youth access and use of these products," said Bantam spokesperson Anthony Dillon. "Bantam remains supportive of the need for science-based regulation in the e-liquids industry and is proud of the progress of our various PMTAs. We remain confident in the quality and consistency of our products and the science behind them."

Prior to its non-tobacco nicotine-focused submission, Bantam submitted a PMTA to FDA in September 2020 for its tobacco-derived e-liquids. The application entered scientific review in August 2021, and to date, remains under FDA review.

About Bantam Vape

Bantam is a North Carolina-based e-liquids brand founded by vapers for vapers. Bantam operates to market the best possible flavors backed by science. Bantam attributes its success to its authentic and artisanal flavors developed by flavorists and chemists with decades of combined experience. For more information, visit www.bantamvape.com.

