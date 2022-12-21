CITGO PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FULL REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation (the "Company") today announced that the Company has repaid in full the approximately $1.056 billion aggregate principal amount of indebtedness outstanding under the Company's Senior Secured Term Loan B due March 2024. The repayment was funded through cash on hand.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation