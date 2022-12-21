Erie Insurance names Julie Pelkowski Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pelkowski, a 25-year ERIE employee, will succeed CFO Greg Gutting who will retire April 30

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced that Julie Pelkowski has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2023.

Julie Pelkowski, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Erie Insurance (PRNewswire)

Pelkowski will succeed Greg Gutting, who will retire April 30, in the company's CFO role. Pelkowski is currently a member of ERIE's Executive Council and leads ERIE's Enterprise Office. She will report to ERIE President and CEO Tim NeCastro in her new role.

"Julie's exceptional leadership within ERIE's finance division and, most recently, of our Enterprise Office has positioned us strongly for the future," said NeCastro. "I am delighted Julie accepted this promotion and look forward to working with her as we continue to build on ERIE's long history of financial strength."

As CFO, Julie will oversee Controller, Investments, Treasury, Actuarial, as well as the Enterprise Office the company established in January 2022.

Prior to taking on leadership of the Enterprise Office, Pelkowski served as Senior Vice President and Controller and as co-lead for ERIE's Destination 2025 corporate strategy program. She began her financial career in 1991 with Deloitte & Touche in Pittsburgh, Pa., and joined ERIE in 1998 as an internal auditor. Pelkowski entered ERIE leadership in 2006 as a Financial Reporting Supervisor and advanced through the leadership ranks within finance. She was named Vice President, Financial Reporting in 2014. In 2015, she assumed the role of Interim Controller, becoming Senior Vice President and Controller in August 2016.

A native of Erie, Pa., Pelkowski earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

