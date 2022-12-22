AD Solutions Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best In Business List in Business Products & Services

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AD Solutions, one of the leading office technology dealerships in the state of Florida, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best In Business List in Business Products & Services.

Inc. Magazine's Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society, recognizing their influence on their communities, industries, the environment, or society as a whole. AD Solutions is one of 240 private companies nationwide, selected from Inc.'s extremely competitive applicant pool to be featured in the magazine's 3rd annual list (now featured online and on newsstands December 13).

Moody Hamdan, chief executive officer of AD Solutions, says," We are proud of our team and all the work we do to earn a Best In Business award for 2022. AD Solutions is proud to be a trendsetter within the office technology industry. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with best-in-class IT support, Printing, and VOIP solutions." AD Solutions services and supplies a broad range of the latest technology solutions, including SHARP copiers and printers, Dynabook laptops, Sharp Aquos Boards, interactive displays, and NEC video walls.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them." Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world.

About AD Solutions

AD Solutions is a workplace technology company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that offers equipment, services, and software nationwide to simplify working and learning in a hybrid world. With the company's primary mission being "Service First and Foremost," AD Solutions helps businesses large and small by using a consultative approach to meet their unique needs. Solutions include Sharp copiers and printers, managed print and software services, interactive displays, NEC video walls, VOIP, IT Support, and more. Along with award-winning service, and ongoing local support, AD Solutions utilizes remote diagnostic tools to be fast, reliable, and proactive. For more information, visit www.myadsusa.com .

