Another Year, Another Weatherhead 100 Award Win for CLEANLIFE®

CLEVELAND, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, a leading provider of highly customized LED lighting solutions and smart home technology, has been named a Weatherhead 100 Award winner presented by the prestigious business school of the same name at Case Western Reserve University. This award is a crowning achievement for another successful year operating as a business in Northeast Ohio.

The Weatherhead 100 recognizes the fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio. "Established in 1988, The Weatherhead 100 awards are the premier celebration of Northeast Ohio's spirit of entrepreneurship and the companies leading the way in Northeast Ohio. Each year, we recognize this elite group of companies who are the best example of leadership, growth and success in our region."

Founded by Justin Miller in 2011 while studying abroad in Asia, CLEANLIFE® has grown from its humble beginnings of selling eco-friendly LED lights for vending machines into a global joint-venture enterprise. The company provides engineering expertise, product design services and LED technology into a multitude of industries around the world for clients such as Amazon, Exxon Mobil Corporation, GE Lighting, Hilton, Home Depot, IHG, Lowes, Marriott International, Microsoft, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart Inc., Wendy's, Wynn Resorts and other Fortune 500 businesses.

As part of its commitment to its trademarked phrase, Finding a Better Way™, CLEANLIFE® recently relocated to a new office and warehouse in Valley View to help facilitate further growth and expansion. As Matthew Cochey, a CWRU alumnus who was recently promoted to General Manager, puts it, "In the seven years since I joined CLEANLIFE® I have been privileged to be part of a dynamic and growing company that has provided me with the opportunity to grow and evolve professionally. The education I received at CWRU, both in and out of the classroom, cultivated my ability to adapt my skills as CLEANLIFE® continues to grow. We have expanded from a one-person engineering department when I first started to now managing an ever-growing team based both domestically here in Northeast Ohio and internationally. I am honored to be part of an organization that has been regularly recognized as a Weatherhead 100 winner, as an award presented by my alma mater."

About CLEANLIFE®

Founded in 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio, CLEANLIFE®'s mission is "Finding a Better Way™" to illuminate the world with a focus on LED lighting as a cleaner, more versatile, and more energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting. Our IoT division, CLEANLIFE® Smart, is developing connected lighting technologies that create productive, comfortable and healthy living environments. CLEANLIFE® Smart Lighting products allow consumers to control lighting and other aspects of their home with their smart devices for a truly personalized lighting experience. Our decorative lighting division, UltraLux® Lighting, is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of high-end, energy-efficient LED light fixtures and vintage-style LED light bulbs for the consumer and residential markets.

