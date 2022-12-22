The launch of Wondershare Filmora 12 makes creativity easier than ever before

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that Wondershare, the world-leading creativity software company, announces the launch of Filmora 12, the latest iteration of their award-winning video editing software. With Filmora 12, Wondershare is taking video creation to the next level so that creators can express themselves in new and exciting ways.

Wondershare Filmora 12 helps creators fulfill their vision with its video editing features, its special effects and transitions, and its capacity to transfer files to social media, mobile devices, or DVDs with ease. Wondershare Filmora 12 makes video editing easier and more professional.

While Wondershare Filmora 12 hosts a number of new and enhanced features including video review and collaboration options, a flexible workspace layout, 3D titles, a revamped effects library, and new keyboard shortcuts and royalty-free music, several features stand above the rest:

Draw Mask: Put your creativity to use with this pen tool. Draw any complex shape around objects in straight lines or curves.

Enhanced Keyframes: Keyframes in Filmora 12 are available almost to all parameters in every way. Try the enhanced keyframes on texts, filters, and even colors.

Adjustment Layer: Speed up your editing with the power of adjustment layers. Apply the same effect to multiple clips in a second.

AI Smart Cut: Precisely select and remove any unwanted object from your video. Free yourself from a time-consuming process

AI Audio Stretch: Use the AI power to intelligently stretch or cut down an audio clip to match your video duration. No need to cut and fit yourself.

AI Audio Denoise: Let AI detect and reduce any background noise in your clips, such as talking, humming, static, and wind noise.

In addition to these new features, Wondershare Filmora 12 will be supporting AV1 dual encoders based on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, unlocking 2x video exporting speed for video editors.

"In its past iterations, Wondershare Filmora established itself as the most intuitive video editing software for creators who enjoy videography," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare. "With Wondershare Filmora 12, we wanted to continue down this path and empower creators further by enhancing certain features that would otherwise require years of experience and specific skills to use and making them more accessible with AI. In other words, the inspiration for Wondershare Filmora 12 was to develop advanced features that do the professional work for you, so that you can focus on what you do best: create."

Wondershare Filmora is known as an easy-to-use and trendy video editing software that empowers creators to tell their stories with amazing quality results, regardless of their skill level. In order to simplify the creative process, Wondershare Filmora 12 allows users to edit, add special effects, transition and more to their next videos using the software's simple interface. Wondershare's flagship software is more than just a video editor–it makes the editing experience more efficient and playful than ever before.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year. For more information, please visit wondershare.com and follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about Wondershare Filmora 12.

To watch the Wondershare Filmora 12 promotional video, visit YouTube .

Wondershare Filmora 12 is available now. To try it free visit filmora.wondershare.com

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

