Martin's Sponsors Hometown's First New Year's Eve Event

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls is proud to be the presenting sponsor for the first New Year's Eve event—The Martin's Potato Roll Drop—hosted by Downtown Chambersburg, Inc., on December 31st in the hometown of Martin's corporate office and original bakery, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Martin's Famous Sandwich Potato Rolls are the number one branded potato roll in America! (PRNewswire)

The family-friendly evening will be an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the New Year. A variety of special activities are planned during the evening by local businesses, including music, food, and giveaways. The evening's event will culminate with a countdown at 9:00pm and the Martin's Potato Roll Drop in Chambers Fort Park, which is within walking distance of the town's square, to recognize the coming of the New Year.

The earlier-than-midnight countdown follows the trend of many other towns' early evening countdowns, which allows for families with children to participate in the event without having to be out so late.

The Martin's Potato Roll Drop will feature a huge pack of Martin's Famous Sandwich Potato Rolls that has been designed and created by American Print Consultants, which will be held in the air by a crane. The bag of potato rolls will be approximately 12 feet high and 10 feet wide with each roll having a 5-foot diameter.

In addition to the scheduled activities listed below, Martin's will have a tent with prize opportunities, a truck display, and product sampling. Martin's is also hosting an online scavenger hunt sweepstakes where attendees can answer questions for a chance to win a Deluxe Party Grill Set.

"Over the past few years, we all have endured many challenges. Celebrating the New Year is an opportunity to look to the future with enthusiasm and hope. This year we can come together as a community to commemorate our blessings from the past and revel in the possibilities of new beginnings in a new year," says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to the founders of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Lloyd and Lois Martin. "As a bread and roll company, we are honored to be able to 'toast' to the new year with our neighbors," Martin adds.

Schedule of Events:

5:00pm

*Special Music by DJ Lex at Brussel's Cafe

*Special Music by DJ Rello at Avocado Cafe

7:00pm

*There will be a Candy Drop sponsored by Shafer Equipment Company, The Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg, Healthy Communities Partnership of Greater Franklin County, and Chambersburg Cares.

*Brussel's Café will be giving away Free Belgian Hot Chocolate to the first 70 customers.

*Redneck Hot Dogs will be giving away Free Hot Dogs to the first 100 customers.

*Verstandig Media will have live radio remotes.

*The PA National Guard will host activities in Chambers Fort Park.

8:45pm

*Downtown Chambersburg Inc. will announce the winner of their $1,000 Giveaway.

8:59pm

*Downtown Chambersburg Inc. will orchestrate the countdown leading to the Martin's Famous Potato Roll Drop.

In addition to Martin's®, many other local business and organizations have stepped up to sponsor this inaugural event including:

ABC27

American Print Consultants

Art Sign Company of Chambersburg

Beam Graphix Custom Print Co

Boost Mobile

Borough of Chambersburg and Chambersburg Police

Boys and Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg

Chambersburg Cares

Chambersburg Neighbors

CPA Wireless

Digging and Rigging

DJ Rello!

Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Bureau

Franklin County Free Press

Healthy Community Partnership

Kegerreis Digital Advertising

Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising

L&L Creations

Mobile Works

PA Army National Guard

P2 Investigative Solutions

Printaway

Shafer Equipment Company

VerStandig Media

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. If interested, contact Downtown Chambersburg Inc. for additional information. dci@chambersburg.org

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.