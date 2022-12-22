Raptor Scientific partners with World Micro/MIT Distributors, a leading provider of spare parts and service for the Global Aerospace and Defense Markets

Raptor Scientific partners with World Micro/MIT Distributors, a leading provider of spare parts and service for the Global Aerospace and Defense Markets

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Scientific and World Micro announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership that will promote & distribute Raptor Scientific air data test solutions for the newest and most advanced civil aircraft built. The deal includes equipment and service for business aviation manufacturers, as well as service and repair stations worldwide. The Partnership will provide Raptor Scientific with a significant network reaching OEMs in the passenger, corporate, and luxury jet markets.

(PRNewswire)

"The partnership with World Micro is critical for Raptor Scientific's growth strategy in the civil aviation sector." said Derek Coppinger, Raptor Scientific CEO. "It allows us to continue our development of aerospace solutions that are not necessarily all defense related – a vertical we have significant market presence."

Leading civil aviation companies around the world will now have more immediate access to the Raptor Scientific product lines.

"World Micro is extremely excited to partner with Raptor Scientific to bring proven, best in class air data test solutions into the Civil Aviation market," said Dan Ellsworth, World Micro CEO. "We are highly confident that our collective experience and capabilities will lead to a successful venture."

About World Micro, Inc.:

World Micro and its wholly owned subsidiary, MIT Distributors, are global franchised distributors specializing in commodities such as electronic components, specialty hardware, test & measurement, wire & cable, electromechanical, and interconnect products. Our capabilities include global sourcing & procurement, kitting & assembly, inventory management programs, AOG fulfillment, quality testing & inspection, ITAR/export compliance, and engineering & technical support. By focusing on quality systems & custom-tailored programs, World Micro and MIT are able to provide supply chain solutions that exceed our customers' rigid requirements and expectations. We are ISO 9001:2015, AS9120, AC 00-56, and Small Business Certified, ITAR Registered, and ERAI Members. Visit us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/world-micro-components

About Raptor Scientific:

Raptor Scientific offers an extensive range of test and measurement capabilities including Mass Properties, Radar Cross Section Measurement Instruments, Air Data Test Systems, and Igniter Circuit Testers for developers of high-performance systems for whom failure is not an option. Raptor's groundbreaking solutions offer the highest level of accuracy, safety, and exceptional product reliability.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Micro, Inc.