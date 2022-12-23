AACC Statement on Excluding VALID from End of Year Legislative Package

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Statement attributable to:

Shannon Haymond, PhD

President, American Association for Clinical Chemistry

"AACC applauds the decision of the United States Congress to exclude the Verifying Accurate Leading-edge IVCT Development (VALID) Act from its end of year omnibus bill. We are grateful that Congress listened to the united voices of the more than 100 medical and patient groups that joined AACC in opposing the bill. The fact that such a large number of different organizations had concerns about the VALID Act underscores that it was a deeply problematic piece of legislation that would cause significant patient harm.

"We continue to advocate for the modernization of how laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) are regulated—discussing whether additional LDT oversight is necessary and, if so, what that level of regulation should be to maintain clinical testing quality without limiting patient access or innovation. We urge the FDA and those who supported the VALID Act to join with us to make any necessary changes."

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

