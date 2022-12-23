Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and Fubo Sports Announce LXF 8 Event

Former All-Pro NFL Linebacker Shawne Merriman teams up with Fubo Sports, FuboTV's 24/7 sports network, to stream the first international Lights Out Xtreme Fighting event

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) founder Shawne Merriman and Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today the first internationally streamed Lights Out Xtreme Fighting event will take place January 14, 2023 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, CA. Fubo Sports will exclusively stream the event in the U.S. and Canada. FuboTV will make the event available as VOD in Spain and Fubo subsidiary Molotov will make the event available as VOD in France.

Shawne Merriman has recently taken over full ownership of LXF. Merriman's main goal with this new era of LXF is to help former athletes from other sports transition into MMA.

"I am incredibly proud of this program and beyond excited to provide these athletes with a platform to showcase their physical skills and artistry," says Merriman. "This is a sport that has been a passion of mine for over seventeen years. As a former NFL player, I know the value of being seen by millions of viewers around the world. My goal is to use the "Lights Out" brand I created in my NFL career to help other athletes get the visibility they deserve."

The January 14th event will begin a year-long partnership between LXF and Fubo Sports that will span throughout 2023.

"Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting continues to be a fan-favorite among our audience, who can't get enough MMA content," said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. "We're anticipating bringing LXF back to Fubo in a big way by making the live high-energy event available to stream in more places than ever before. Shawne's enthusiasm and passion are unmatched, and we're thrilled to be partnering with him on LXF 8."

The event preliminaries will stream live at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST and the main event will stream live at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST. Catch all of the action from the LXF 8 event on Fubo Sports' Instagram, Twitter and YouTube plus on Shawne Merriman's social channels. Fans can also stream LXF 8 on Fubo Sports for free on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and XUMO or as part of FuboTV's subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. Additionally, the preliminaries and main card will be available in Spanish on Fubo Latino Network.

About Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

Founded by former all-pro NFL linebacker, Shawne Merriman, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) produces premier MMA events focused on developing the next great star.

About Fubo Sports

Available on 75 million devices, Fubo Sports is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports airs live sports, award-winning original programming featuring athletes including Gilbert Arenas, Orlando Scandrick, R.J. Hampton, Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh and partner content from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Stadium, USA TODAY, Flex Fight, World Poker Tour and BeIN Sports Xtra, among others.

Stream for free on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, XUMO and anywhere podcasts are found. Fubo Sports is also available as part of FuboTV's subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. To watch even more original programming, follow Fubo Sports on Instagram , TikTok , Twitch , Twitter and YouTube .

