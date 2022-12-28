InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Cover for Mobility Aids (DNV-426)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to provide added comfort for individuals who employ various mobility aids like walkers or crutches," said an inventor, from Commerce City, Colo., "so I invented the MED EQUIP HANDLE COVER. My design would help to prevent discomfort for the user's hands or underarms."

The invention provides a comfortable cover for use with various mobility aids. In doing so, it offers a soft surface for the user's underarm and hands. As a result, it helps to prevent chaffing, bruising, and pain. It also eliminates the need to wrap towels atop various handles. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for individuals who use mobility aids, the elderly, arthritis sufferers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

