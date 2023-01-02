InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Trap for Flying Insects (LJD-194)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more attractive fixture for catching flying insects," said an inventor, from Hempstead, N.Y., "so I invented the ZAP AND STICK. My design eliminates the need to hang traditional traps and tacky strips that detract from the appearance of your home décor or outdoor space."

The patent-pending invention provides an aesthetically-pleasing trap for flying insects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to unsightly traps and hanging tacky strips. As a result, it can be used to trap flies, mosquitos and other flying insects and it enhances safety and cleanliness. The invention features a decorative and effective design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for households and commercial businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

