GID APARTMENT COMMUNITY EARNS 1ST PLACE HONORS IN 2022 ENERGIZE DENVER AWARDS

-- GID's community, The Casey, Honored for Smart Leasing Program --

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, is proud to announce that The Casey, one of its wholly owned and managed apartment communities, has earned 1st Place for Smart Leasing in the 2022 Energize Denver Awards. Each year, Denver recognizes buildings that demonstrate excellence not only in energy efficiency and electrification, but also in community leadership and equity. This year, an additional category was added for Smart Leasing to encourage collaboration between tenants and landlords.

Outdoor seating at The Casey. (PRNewswire)

GID has long been a champion of sustainability, incorporating smart leasing practices and sustainability technology throughout its portfolio. The Casey, a 187-unit apartment community located in Denver, is a leader in implementing some of the company's overall Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, introducing green leasing language as its standard in 2016. Last year, the community was equipped with new smart technology to improve and regulate unit energy use, thermal comfort, and safety. The green lease language and new technology allow for better tracking of energy and water use metrics.

In addition to the leasing and technology initiatives, The Casey focuses many of their efforts on resident education and engagement. The community's Green Resident Guide engages residents with tips and strategies that reduce their environmental impact. The Casey also creates resident engagement campaigns around recognition days, including Earth Day, National Bike Month, Plastic Free July and more.

"We believe that collaboration is crucial for the implementation and success of our ESG program," says Phil Carmody, Vice President and Head of ESG at GID. "Our programs aim to build partnerships with residents, giving them the tools and education that they need to make sustainable choices in many areas of their lives. Our vision of creating sustainable communities relies not only on data and technology but also the support that we can garner from our residents."

"The places where we live and work are key to a sustainable future. Buildings and homes are responsible for 64% of Denver's greenhouse gas emissions," says Katrina Managan, Director of Buildings and Homes for Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency. "Our partnerships with the local building community are vital to reaching Denver's ambitious goal of net zero emissions for all existing buildings."

GID's wholly-owned property management company, Windsor Communities, manages more than 45,000 residential units in 25 states and is consistently recognized for its top-rated customer service and established ESG standards. Windsor Communities has 49 certified sustainable communities across the country, including 21 LEED-certified communities and 17 Energy Star-certified communities. In addition, GID's award-winning ESG program has also been recognized by prestigious industry organizations, including the GRESB Benchmark and Green Lease Leaders. To learn more about GID's ESG program, visit: www.gid.com/esg

About GID

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $29.7 billion as of October 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 51,000 residential units, more than 23 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com .

The Casey Clubhouse. (PRNewswire)

Pool at The Casey. (PRNewswire)

GID Logo (PRNewsfoto/GID Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GID Real Estate