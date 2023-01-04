Cressey & Company Promotes Ryan Moseley to Partner and Matt Gorski to Principal

CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cressey & Company LP ("Cressey" or the "Firm"), a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses, today announced the promotions of Ryan Moseley to Partner and Matt Gorski to Principal, effective immediately.

The development of the Firm's professionals underscores Cressey's commitment to acting as a leading investment partner for growing healthcare companies and their executives across the country. Mr. Moseley, who has been with Cressey & Company since 2013, and Mr. Gorski, who joined the Firm in 2019, will continue to assume leadership roles in evaluating investment opportunities and working closely with talented executive teams to drive value and deliver attractive investment returns.

"Ryan has played a key role on Cressey's investment team over the past decade, and it is my pleasure to recognize him with this promotion on behalf of our partnership," said Dave Rogero, Partner at Cressey. "Additionally, Matt's responsibilities have expanded over the past several years, and we are thrilled to announce his new role as a Principal. We are confident that both Ryan and Matt will continue to be significant contributors to the Firm's long-term success."

Prior to joining the Cressey & Company team, Mr. Moseley worked as an Analyst in Barclays Capital's investment banking group. Mr. Moseley, who is based in the Firm's Chicago office, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Florida, and a Juris Doctorate from University of Florida's Levin College of Law.

Prior to Cressey & Company, Mr. Gorski worked as an Associate at Chicago-based private investment firm Waud Capital Partners, and as an Analyst in BMO Capital Markets' investment banking group. Mr. Gorski, who is also based in Chicago, earned a degree in Political Science and Economics from Haverford College, and an MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Cressey & Company LP

Based in Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 40 years, the Cressey team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit www.cresseyco.com .

