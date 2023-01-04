L'Oréal Unveils Two New CES® 2023 Innovation Award-Winning Beauty Technologies

HAPTA is the world's first handheld computerized makeup applicator designed for users with limited hand and arm mobility

L'Oréal Brow Magic is a first-of-its-kind smart eyebrow makeup applicator that gives users bespoke brows for their face shape in seconds

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal today at CES® 2023 unveiled two new technology prototypes that expand access to beauty expression: HAPTA, the first handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator designed to advance the beauty needs of people with limited hand and arm mobility; and L'Oréal Brow Magic, the first at-home electronic eyebrow makeup applicator that provides users with customized brow looks in seconds.

"For L'Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive. And this future will be made more accessible by technology," said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L'Oréal Groupe. "The two consumer technologies we are unveiling this year at CES represent the true purpose of our company: to create the beauty that moves the world."

Introducing HAPTA

An estimated 50 million people globally live with limited fine motor skills. This makes some daily gestures, like applying makeup, challenging. Under development by L'Oréal scientists and engineers, HAPTA is a handheld, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator for users with limited hand and arm mobility, offering them the ability to steadily apply lipstick at home. HAPTA will incorporate technology originally created by Verily to stabilize and level utensils to give people with limited hand and arm mobility the ability to eat with confidence and independence.

The key to HAPTA is its combination of built-in smart motion controls plus customizable attachments that give the user an improved range of motion, increased ease of use for difficult-to-open packaging, and precision application that is otherwise hard to achieve—to help individuals feel confident, independent, and empowered to enjoy the self-expressive power of beauty.

"Inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L'Oréal. "We are dedicated and passionate to bring new technologies powering beauty services that augment and reach every individual's ultimate desires, expectations, and unmet needs."

HAPTA is equipped with a magnetic attachment that allows for easy ergonomic use enabling for 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion. A "clicking" feature allows the user to intuitively set the intended position, stay in position during use, and allow for the user to lock in customized setting for future use. HAPTA comes with a built-in battery (three hours to full charge) and device charging which results in one-hour continuous use (approximately 10+ applications).

HAPTA's leveling device will be piloted with L'Oréal-owned Lancôme in 2023, first with a lipstick applicator followed by additional makeup applications in the future.

"For years, Lancôme has sought to provide every woman with beauty solutions adapted to their needs. Beauty tech has enabled us to fulfill this mission in an even more powerful way, revolutionizing the way we develop beauty products and services and enabling greater personalization," said Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President. "With HAPTA we are going one step further by making beauty more accessible to use, because everyone should have equal access to it."

Introducing L'Oréal Brow Magic

Historically, achieving a desired eyebrow look can take several products, time and expertise—with precise results requiring expensive professional services like microblading. With L'Oréal Brow Magic, people can achieve a personalized eyebrow look at home based on their natural brow and facial features.

Developed by L'Oréal in partnership with the tech company Prinker, a pioneer in printed, non-permanent tattoos, L'Oréal Brow Magic makes professional-like results accessible at home. Using 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution, L'Oréal Brow Magic is the first handheld, lightweight, electronic brow makeup applicator to provide consumers with their most precise brow shape in seconds.

Using L'Oréal's Modiface AR technology, L'Oréal Brow Magic scans the user's face and makes recommendations for microblading, micro-shading, or filler effects.

"The strength of L'Oréal's beauty tech program is supported through the quality of our partnerships," said Guive Balooch, L'Oréal Global Head of Research and Innovation's Tech Incubator. "Often, we find a brilliant technology that is being applied to something outside the beauty realm. Combining L'Oréal's heritage of beauty with these advanced technologies allows us to create entirely new beauty gestures—reimagining the original technology, and the traditional beauty experience, in the process."

How to use the device:

Open the L'Oréal Brow Magic app and scan face with the Modiface brow reader

Select desired shape, thickness, and effect

Brush the L'Oréal Brow Magic primer through brows

Move the printer across the eyebrow in a single, sweeping motion

Apply a topcoat finish to lock in the look

The eyebrow look created by L'Oréal Brow Magic is easily removed with a standard makeup remover. L'Oréal Brow Magic is expected to launch in 2023.

