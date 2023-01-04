Nuvalent to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.nuvalent.com, and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a program in HER2 Exon 20 insertion-positive cancers, and multiple discovery-stage research programs. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.nuvalent.com. Follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

