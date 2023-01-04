Security Demand from Utilities, Industrial IoT, and Smart Cities Drive Secure Microcontrollers Market to Over US$2 Billion by 2026

Secure MCU market proving resilient despite ongoing chipset shortage, supply chain issues and looming recession affecting the semiconductor Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Despite facing an increasingly volatile semiconductor industry plagued by ongoing macroeconomic and political issues, the secure microcontroller (MCU) market should fare well in the long term. While the forecasted total available market has contracted, especially in the smart home, retail, advertising, and supply chain spaces, secure MCU shipments will only be temporarily adversely affected. According to a new global technology intelligence firm ABI Research report, the secure microcontrollers market will grow to US$2.2 billion by 2026.

"In part, this is due to the niche nature of security demand which commands a higher value proposition," says Michela Menting, Trusted Device Solutions Research Director at ABI Research. "In the short term, supply chain issues due to trade embargoes and pandemic quarantines at manufacturing sites will affect availability. Yet, demand for security, especially in general purpose microcontrollers, will ensure the secure MCU market continues to be a high priority for device OEMs." Strong market demand will stem from utilities and industrial IoT, and from smart cities and buildings, notably for MCUs with Trusted Execution Technologies that can securely run mission-critical, and highly sensitive applications at the edge.

Several opportunities will continue to drive demand for secure MCUs. On the one hand, a growing body of policy and regulation supports secure semiconductor investment, including a range of EU and U.S. tools such as the EU Cybersecurity Certification Framework, the EU Cyber Resilience Act, and the EU Chips and the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. On the other hand, the demand for secure IoT lifecycle management capabilities, from provisioning and onboarding for cloud and network services to OTA firmware updates and patching, means security IP choice for MCUs become primary product differentiators in an increasingly competitive market.

The secure MCU market is responding to this continued demand. An increasing number of semiconductors have launched numerous new products in the last two years, catering to various IoT device types and use case scenarios. These include Renesas (RA), NXP (i.MX), STMicroelectronics (STM32), Microchip (SAM), Infineon / Cypress (PSoC), among many others. The market has coalesced around Arm Cortex processors, in part due to the rich security IP available with TrustZone, but there is growing competition from the secure RISC-V movement, directly challenging Arm's dominance in the space.

These findings are from ABI Research's Secure MCU Market Overview report. This report is part of the company's Trusted Device Solutions research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

