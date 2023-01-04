Vertex and OneBill Partner to Power Businesses to Stay on Top of Communication Taxes

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software, Inc. , a unified billing and monetization platform provider and Vertex, Inc. , a global provider of tax technology solutions announced their partnership to offer OneBill's customers a native integration with Vertex' taxation software solution.

Bradd Wildstein, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Vertex, said "OneBill's platform now has an enterprise-class tax solution that communication service providers everywhere can utilize. Advancing our relationship enables OneBill's skilled sales and technical teams to help users realize the benefits of our combined solutions. We look forward to collaborating with OneBill and finding new ways to generate value for our customers."

In some industries like Telecommunications, tax rates can fluctuate and vary significantly based on the geographic location of sale, making billing and taxation significantly cumbersome to manage. Through this new integration, OneBill's customers have the ability to leverage automation to pull in real-time tax rates from Vertex according to jurisdiction information, to ensure tax calculation and minimize audit risks.

OneBill Founder and CEO, JK Chelladurai said, "when customers first come to us to streamline their billing and revenue operations, it is not uncommon to hear from them that one of their largest pain points and concerns is taxation. We are excited to be partnering with Vertex to automate tax processes for our customers so that they can focus on driving their revenue goals."

OneBill helps businesses to automate the end-to-end Quote-to-Cash process, from Configure-Price-Quote to Quote-to-Order to Order-to-Cash, streamline the accounting & tax compliance, recover and recognize revenue, drive growth, and scale with ease.

About OneBill

OneBill enables businesses to streamline end-to-end revenue operations, prevent revenue leakage, deliver a seamless billing experience to your customers and partners, and increase your process efficiency, cash flow, and overall bottom-line growth using a 'Single Unified Billing and Monetization Platform' by unifying the capabilities of CPQ, billing and revenue Management, CRM, ERP, order management, provisioning and activation, inventory management, process automation using No-Code workflows, and channel partner management.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

