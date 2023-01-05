Antelope Enterprise Appoints Weilai 'Will' Zhang as New CEO

JINJIANG, China, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a leading online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers, and a legacy ceramic tiles manufacturing business in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Weilai ('Will') Zhang as its Chief Executive Officer, effectively immediately. Ms. Meishuang Huang has departed from her role as CEO but will remain as Chair of the Board of Directors.

"I am honored and excited to serve as Antelope Enterprise's CEO at this time when the Company is on the cusp of transforming itself into a pure play in the rapidly emerging social ecommerce market in China," said Weilai ('Will') Zhang. "I would also like to thank Ms. Huang for her past leadership and accomplishments as the Company navigated through a challenging real estate market in China over the previous years, and we continue to value her experience and welcome her guidance as Board Chair."

"We believe that the Company's expanding livestreaming platform has strong competitive positioning and a first-mover advantage that offers a unique value proposition for a wide spectrum of anchors and influencers as well as consumer brand companies to bring ecommerce to its next stage of evolution," continued Mr. Zhang. "In addition to KylinCloud's leading-edge technology, we are dedicated to building a new, young and innovative culture and operating infrastructure singularly focused on turning our vision of becoming China's leading social ecommerce platform into a reality."

Will Zhang brings extensive entrepreneurial, venture capital and investment management experience to his new role. From 2011 to 2020, he was the Chairman of Huitong Tianxia Investment Ltd., an investment company. Since 2020, Mr. Zhang has acted as Chairman of Jinke Yulv Technology Ltd., an internet technology firm in China. Mr. Zhang obtained a Diploma in Capital and M&A Entrepreneurship from Fudan University in 2021, and a Diploma in Finance and Capital Investment from Southwest University in Finance and Economics in 2014.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a leading online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers, and the Company operates a legacy ceramic tiles manufacturing business in China.

