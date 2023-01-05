CommerceHub Achieves Record Holiday Sales Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Over $6.2 Billion Across its Extensive Commerce Network

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that 2022 holiday sales across its network hit a record high of over $6.2 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) between Black Friday and December 28, 2022. Additionally, the company's commerce network drove more than 63 million orders during that period.

(PRNewswire)

CommerceHub enabled its customers to adapt and accommodate new demand patterns, and adjustments in consumer spending.

Uncertain macroeconomic factors meant ecommerce forecasts varied significantly heading into the holidays, and consumer spending patterns shifted compared to previous years. For example, during the 2022 Cyber 5 period (between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday), U.S. consumer spending increased 4% compared with 20211. CommerceHub enabled retailers and brands on its platform to adapt and accommodate new demand patterns, adjustments in consumer spending, and additional shoppers, resulting in 2022 Cyber 5 GMV growth of nearly double the broader market.

"Retailers win when we can provide them access to more diverse product selection, and brands win when we can connect them to more demand channels, all with flexibility and efficiency. Since merging with ChannelAdvisor, our customers have access to more of both than ever before," said Bryan Dove , CommerceHub CEO. "CommerceHub helps customers reach and convert more shoppers, expand their margins, and enhance the online shopping experience. And the combined power of one of the world's largest networks came at an especially crucial time for retailers and brands, the holiday shopping season, and we were pleased to see our expectations exceeded."

CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor finalized their merger in November, and the combined company now enables more global businesses to meet rapidly evolving ecommerce needs through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management.

CommerceHub will be sharing more about its portfolio of SaaS products and services enabling agile, networked commerce for global businesses at the NRF Big Show in NYC, January 15-17, Javits Convention Center, Booth #3945.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 18,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com .

1 November 29, 2022 report from Adobe Analytics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CommerceHub