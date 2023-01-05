DRI International Releases 8th Annual Predictions Report

Climate, Economic and Global Instabilities May Shape 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI) International, the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, has published its Eighth Annual Predictions Report - resilience predictions for the profession by the profession. It is available as a free download in DRI's online library.

"The Predictions Report gives us a way to measure our expectations, and be on the lookout for some less expected events"

Providing a roadmap of the issues resilience professionals may face in the coming year, the report was developed by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field. It was based in part on nearly 500 survey responses from across all industries and sectors, the largest in the report's history.

"Our profession is built on preparedness, and part of that is being able to see the shape of things to come," said DRI President and CEO Chloe Demrovsky. "This annual report gives us all a reliable idea of what to plan ahead for as we enter 2023."

"The Predictions Report gives us a way to measure our expectations for each year, and be on the lookout for some less expected events," said FVC Chair Lyndon Bird. "If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that there will always be surprises."

This year's predictions highlight:

Divided public opinions on global climate change measures





Cyber vulnerabilities among major IT service providers





Unprecedented flooding in a major city in the developed world





Economic uncertainty in China ,





And much more.

Download the free report from the DRI Library, as well as the FVC's Eighth Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report: drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary

Findings from the reports will be discussed at DRI2023, DRI's annual conference for resilience and disaster recovery professionals, to be held in Austin, TX, Feb. 26 – Mar. 1. Learn more: conference.drii.org

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 100+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies. DRI offers 15 individual certifications, including the globally-recognized CBCP certification, and certifies organizations as resilient enterprises. DRI offers training programs ranging from introductory to masters level across a variety of specialties in multiple languages; online and in-person continuing education opportunities; and an annual conference dedicated to the resilience profession. DRI supports charitable activities through the DRI Foundation.

