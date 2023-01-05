New market update: January 2023

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update.

The report is available here. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3693711/1765358.pdf

New market update: January 2023 â€" Press release (PDF)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-update-january-2023-301714474.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.