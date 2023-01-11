Goli® Nutrition Debuts Omnichannel Taste Your Goals Campaign

Campaign Focuses on Achievable Wellness, Empowering "Big Goals Start with Bite-Sized Steps"

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Brand¹ and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand¹, announces its first omnichannel marketing campaign of the year with the launch of Taste Your Goals.

The campaign, launching across national broadcast networks and digital media, showcases Goli's mission of making health simple and delicious, one gummy at a time. Taste Your Goals is about getting customers so close to their goals, they can actually taste them. The campaign was strategically developed on telling the story of not overpromising unattainable images of what goals should look like, but rather to celebrate the little daily moments of self-care that anyone can accomplish.

"At Goli, we know that tackling big goals starts with inspiring everyone to take bite-sized steps, which is at the heart of this new campaign," shared Goli's Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Vercelletto. "Reaching your goals can be intimidating and let's be honest, not always enjoyable. Our mission is to get you so close to your goals you can actually taste them, because health can be simple and delicious."

At the center of this campaign is an energetic original song, "Taste Your Goals," written and produced by Frase – a singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. This new creative asset will be featured throughout omnichannel advertising and serve as a call-to-action for Goli and its loyal customers to enjoy and reshare on their social channels.

Goli's Taste Your Goals campaign is now live. To view the full commercial, see here link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsPFHhdX4f0 . For additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

¹ Source: SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 2/20/22.

