Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Donations Surpass $4 Million

Restaurant chain's charitable program raised over $750,000 in 2022 to support future of agriculture

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's Thank You Farmers Project has now eclipsed $4 million raised since its creation in 2013. Through initiatives organized by Culver's on a systemwide level and the fundraising efforts of local restaurants throughout 2022, the program raised $750,000 toward its mission of advocating for the positive impact agriculture has on the world.

(PRNewswire)

Proceeds raised through the Thank You Farmers Project directly support those actively bringing positive change to the agriculture industry. These beneficiaries include groups making a difference with agriculture efforts in Culver's local communities as well as national organizations working to advance the industry on a broader scale, like the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA).

"Supporting the future of agriculture is a mission that has always been important to Culver's," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing and public relations manager. "We were so proud to see our guests join in this mission with us in 2022, and we look forward to supporting agriculture together through the Thank You Farmers Project long into the future."

Culver's efforts in the Thank You Farmers Project came to life in three main areas throughout 2022:

Agriculture education: supporting the next generation of leaders in agriculture through the National FFA Organization. In its eighth year, the FFA Essay Contest granted a total of $15,000 to the FFA chapters of three winning students to fund agriculture education and leadership opportunities.



Sustainability: building engagement around Culver's commitment to supporting agriculture's role in climate-smart solutions for our planet. Culver's continued its support of the

Culver's continued its support of the Decade of Ag movement and USFRA, including the role Culver's CMO Julie Fussner plays as a member of the organization's board of directors.

Gratitude: showcasing Culver's support of farmers and ranchers by promoting the ag industry and helping Culver's guests gain a deeper connection to their food. In the To Farmers With Love Contest, Culver's encouraged guests to celebrate the hardworking people of the agriculture industry by nominating a farmer in their own life to win a prize. Fifteen winners of the contest each received a $500 cash prize, Culver's gift cards and swag, along with a $575 donation to their local FFA chapter in their name.

To learn more about Culver's commitment to the future of agriculture and how you can show support, visit www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:



For over 38 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 890 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

608.256.6357

ndupont@hiebing.com

Culver's Thank You Farmers Project raised over $750,000 in 2022. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culver's